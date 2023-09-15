Friday, September 15, 2023 – Former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has spoken after President William Ruto appointed him as his advisor.

On Thursday, Ruto appointed Keter as his Great Lakes Region advisor.

Through a post on his official X app account, Keter has indicated that he is elated to serve in his new role, adding he is excited to take up the role of contributing to President Ruto’s development Agenda.

“With humility, I wish to express my gratitude to the President, for appointing me as his Advisor on Great Lakes Region Affairs.

“I am deeply honoured and grateful for the trust and confidence that he has placed in me by appointing me to this role,” he stated.

”I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to contribute to the development, prosperity, and stability of the Great Lakes Region under his visionary leadership,” he added.

Keter resigned in 2022 from his ministerial role to vie for the Kericho gubernatorial seat but lost to Eric Mutai in the heated United Democratic Alliance primaries.

