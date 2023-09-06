Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – President William Ruto may have just inadvertently licensed rogue government officials to loot taxpayers’ billions with his order on a single paybill.

This was revealed by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu who warned that Ruto’s directive to have one playbill account for all government payments raises the risk of billions being stolen due to weak controls.

Ruto’s directive, which started in July, requires all state entities to channel all their collections including charges and fees through the 222222 paybill, as opposed to when each agency had separate paybill accounts for collection.

Treasury projects to collect about Ksh350 billion from service fees and other charges in this financial year, which Gathungu now warns is at risk of being embezzled due to weak internal controls.

“I have already raised some concerns with the treasury about internal controls.

“If we decide to put all our eggs in one basket, we must be sure that we have plugged all the loopholes in revenue collection,” she told MPs.

Gathungu appeared before the National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee led by Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro.

All state departments shut down their paybill numbers, estimated to be 1,488, and adopted the new number in line with Ruto’s orders.

Ruto explained that the switch was part of his government’s realignment of its financial management.

The directive has further caused confusion as State agencies struggle to figure out the new payment channel, which recently resulted in some tourists being blocked from accessing parks because they could not make payments.



The Kenyan DAILY POST.



