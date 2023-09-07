Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Detectives have arrested a man suspected to be the mastermind behind the theft of mobile phones in the city and recovered hundreds of stolen phones.

The suspect, Jeremiah Mbugua, who operates a second-hand mobile phone shop at Califonia house along Gaberone Street, was arrested following a raid at his shop where the stolen phones were found.

Also recovered were software installation devices, external storage devices, and universal flushing device interface gadgets popularly known as ndongois.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting detectives with investigations.

