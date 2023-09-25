Monday, September 25, 2023 – Former Pwani FM presenter Sammy Ambari, popularly known as Mtumishi, was found dead after reportedly hanging himself inside his house in Kilifi County.

Mtumishi used to host a weekly gospel show on the coast-based radio station before he resigned and ventured into politics.

He unsuccessfully vied for the MCA seat in 2022.

His former employer Pwani FM posted the news of his demise through their social media pages and confirmed that he died by suicide.

According to his close friends, he showed no signs of depression or illness.

His colleagues eulogized him as a humorous person and outgoing person who showed a lot of leadership skills.

Cases of people taking their own lives have been on the rise, with some experts pointing to the low mental health awareness in the country.

Experts have warned that the economic hardships currently being experienced in the country will further push more Kenyans into depression.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.