Monday, September 4, 2023 – Single Nigerian women who are desperately looking for husbands attended a church service dressed in wedding gowns and prayed to God to fulfill their wishes.
They were all dressed up as brides with full hair and makeup.
They also had a bouquet of flowers on their hands.
A pastor led them in song, dance, and prayers as they asked God to give them husbands before the year ends.
Watch the video.
