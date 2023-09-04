Monday, September 4, 2023 – Single Nigerian women who are desperately looking for husbands attended a church service dressed in wedding gowns and prayed to God to fulfill their wishes.

They were all dressed up as brides with full hair and makeup.

They also had a bouquet of flowers on their hands.

A pastor led them in song, dance, and prayers as they asked God to give them husbands before the year ends.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleRISPER FAITH breaks down as she confesses her secrets that include having RAW SEX with ‘Wababa’ as she desperately tried to get pregnant (VIDEO).
Next articleIs EVE MAINA the hottest Kenyan lady on Twitter right now? – Her figure is giving men sleepless nights (PHOTOs)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply