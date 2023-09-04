Monday, September 4, 2023 – Single Nigerian women who are desperately looking for husbands attended a church service dressed in wedding gowns and prayed to God to fulfill their wishes.

They were all dressed up as brides with full hair and makeup.

They also had a bouquet of flowers on their hands.

A pastor led them in song, dance, and prayers as they asked God to give them husbands before the year ends.

Watch the video.

