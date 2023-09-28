Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Defence Cabinet Secretary, Aden Duale has come to the defence of former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati and ex-commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu, after they said they will not appear before National Delegates Committee (NDC).

In a statement on Thursday, Duale said that Chebukati did his part as mandated by the law and completed it.

He said what remains is a submission of the evaluation report.

“Chebukati has done his constitutional duty on the 2022 elections and it’s only IEBC to present to the country and Parliament the 2022 Post-election Evaluation report as per the law. Period,” Duale said on his X page.

The dialogue committee chaired by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu Member of Parliament, Kimani Ichungwah had invited the three to make oral presentations.

After six years of service, Guliye, Chebukati, and Molu left the commission after their term ended on January 17.

Chebukati said they conducted a successful general election in August last year.

He said he had set the bar for the incoming commission.

The Kenyan DAILY POST