Thursday, September 7, 2023 – The DCI wishes to bring to the attention of the public that a pyramid scheme operating in the name of NMK Capital Investment Limited has over time pooled thousands of gullible investors who are now crying foul.

The suspicious company believed to have been registered in the country in 2021 has 7 directors, among them one Ngugi Mucheru Keeru (NMK) who is also the sole Director and Signatory of a sister company; Bidsworth Autorents Capital Limited.

The companies are located in the city of Nairobi at Corner House & Norwich Union Hse respectively.

Lately, DCI’s Serious Crime Unit has received numerous complaints from victims who ventured into the scheme, laying claims that nothing is left of their thousands and millions of investments after the directors fell out and the key suspect (Ngugi Mucheru Keeru) holed up.

In the streetwise machinations, over 5,000 investors were hoodwinked to enter into a 6 months contract with NMK with a minimum investment of Sh50,000. This would accrue a redeemable monthly interest of 15% or a similar percentage of compounded interest redeemable at the end of the contract period (6 months).

The company went further to offer car hire services by leasing vehicles from unsuspecting members of the public, which it then hired out to individuals and agencies. Car owners allegedly received 30% of the proceeds from the company. Other ventures included off-plan properties.

Eventually, investors are reporting to have lost millions of money from the investment and payments made for off-plan houses, while some of those who leased out their vehicles have no track of them.

Consequently, the DCI warns the public that NMK Capital Investment Limited and Bidsworth Autorents Capital Limited are under active investigations, and calls on Kenyans to exercise caution and due diligence before engaging in any such ventures whose proprietors’ sheer greed for riches is founded on fraudulence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.