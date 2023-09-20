Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Danny Masterson’s wife Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce.

The 43-year-old singer and actress Phillips made the move less than two weeks after Danny was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape.

The Raising Hope actress blamed “irreconcilable differences” for the breakdown of their 11-year marriage.

Phillips is also seeking spousal support, attorney fees, and has requested her legal name be restored to Bijou Phillips, according to legal documents.

The documents confirm Phillips wants legal and physical custody of their nine-year-old daughter Fianna but is willing to allow visitation for Danny.

Her attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, told TMZ: “Ms. Phillips has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter.”

Lauzon added: “This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family.

“Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter.”

Bijou Phillips stood by her husband throughout his rape trial and retrial and was in attendance for his sentencing hearing, for which she wrote a letter used as a character reference.

In the letter, Bijou hailed Danny as a “life-saving partner to” her.

Masterson was charged with raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home, between 2001 and 2003. He has denied all allegations.