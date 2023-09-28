Thursday, September 28, 2023 – A father-of-two who was hiking in Hawaii, USA fell to his death just days after his 41st wedding anniversary, it has been revealed.

Mark DeBarr, 66, of California, fell and was found about 120 feet below the Waipo’o Falls in Kōkeʻe State Park on Friday morning, September 22 according to the Kaua‘i Police Department.

Police and emergency staff from various agencies helped recover his body.

DeBarr had his wedding anniversary with his wife, Maureen, only four days earlier on September 18, according to photos posted on his Facebook page.

According to the police department, no foul play is suspected in DeBarr’s death and his autopsy is pending.

DeBarr’s best friend of 48 years, Doug Brooker, shared photos of him in a Facebook post expressing ‘immense sadness’.

‘Mark passed after a tragic accident in Hawaii while on vacation with his family,’ wrote Brooker.

‘This will leave a huge hole in the lives of all who knew Mark – he was an amazing guy and loved by so many.’

Another person close to DeBarr, Kristen Privett, also shared photos of him enjoying time with loved ones.

‘Mark DeBarr, you better believe your legacy will live on,’ she wrote on Facebook.

‘We were not ready to lose our Cruise Director, but you taught us family, friends, fun, good music, and spending time together are what life is all about.’