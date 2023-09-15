Friday, September 15, 2023 – A controversial Kenyan Tik Tok lady known as Cyndy has narrated her past sex escapades with a 60-year-old man.

Cyndy used to sell her flesh cheaply in changaa dens in Kisumu before she came to Nairobi and ventured into online adult entertainment.

She narrated a harrowing experience with a 60-year-old man who reportedly puked changaa on her face as they were having sex.

He had paid her 200 bob.

Cyndy now makes a living entertaining men online and selling them nude videos, a hustle she claims is better than selling her body in changaa dens.

Listen to her make the confessions live on TikTok.

