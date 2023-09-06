Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – The Cuban government has uncovered a human trafficking network that recruits Cubans to fight for Russia in its war in Ukraine, Havana’s foreign ministry has claimed.

Havana has previously defended its former Cold War era ally Moscow during its war against Ukraine.

In a rare interview in May, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told Russian state-controlled network RT that Cuba condemned “the expansion of NATO toward Russia’s borders,” echoing a talking point used by the Kremlin to justify its invasion. He also blasted US economic sanctions on Russia, while heralding Russian “projects of cooperation and collaboration” under development in Cuba.

On Monday, September 4, the Cuban government said criminal proceedings have been initiated against those involved.

“The Ministry of the Interior has detected and it is working to neutralize and dismantle a human trafficking network that operates from Russia in order to incorporate Cuban citizens living there and even some living in Cuba, into the military forces that participate in military operations in Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Cuba is not part of the war in Ukraine. It is acting and it will firmly act against those who within the national territory participate in any form of human trafficking for mercenarism or recruitment purposes so that Cuban citizens may raise weapons against any country.” it added