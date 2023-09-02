Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is now under pressure from motorists to explain the poor construction works on Mombasa road.

Motorists from Imara Daima have lamented over the slow and disgraceful construction works on the road that was damaged during the construction of the 27 kilometer Nairobi Expressway.

Two Kenyan companies won the Sh3 billion tender to rehabilitate the lower section of Mombasa road, Uhuru Highway and Waiyaki Way that was damaged during the construction of the expressway.

The two companies are Shovels and Trowels Limited and Wolf Paving Kenya Limited.

According to the tender documents, Shovels and Trowels Limited is expected to repair the section that starts from Waiyaki Way at James Gichuru Road junction to Ole Sereni at a cost of Sh1.2 billion while Wolf Paving is repairing the section that starts from Ole Sereni to Athi River at a cost of Sh1.9 billion.

Motorists using the Mombasa Road highway have now accused Wolf Paving of doing a shoddy job despite the high cost of the construction work.

“We are worried a lot with the construction work by the company repairing Mombasa Road because they are slow and they are currently doing substandard work,” said Mr John Kamau a motorist from Imara Daima Estate.

Motorists using the road have also expressed fears of flooding along Mombasa Road as we approach the El Nino season from October.

“The firm is doing poor construction works and we fear that the road will be impassable when the heavy rains start pouring in Nairobi,” lamented Mr Ezra Ochieng, a motorist from Mlolongo.

The two companies were expected to finish the rehabilitation work by mid-2024 but the deadline is now out of reach since the firms have failed to complete even half of the construction works.

The project entails excavation and lining of drainage channels on the highway.