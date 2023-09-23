Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithinka Linturi has urged Meru county assembly MCAs to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

Speaking on Friday, the CS claimed that the people of Meru have made it clear that they want Governor Mwangaza out.

The CS urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua not to save Mwangaza again if she is kicked out of the house.

“Meru is bigger than the Deputy President. I don’t think DP Rigathi Gachagua can fail to listen to what the Meru people are saying. Meru is simply saying Kawira must go,” he said.

Linturi spoke after visiting Meru Deputy Governor Isaac Mutuma who was admitted to Karen Hospital.

Mutuma, who has fallen out with his boss, Kawira Mwangaza, was admitted to the hospital on Friday.

“I urge all the Meru MCAs to go back and do the necessary. We’re entirely embarrassed! It’s a matter of when and not if,” the CS said.

Linturi said that instead of Meru having a leadership problem, the constitution allows the MCAs to carry out the mandate of even impeaching a rogue county boss.

