Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Things will never be the same again for Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.

This is after Operation Linda Jamii, a lobby group, sued them at the Kisumu High Courts over the police brutality meted on protestors during the anti-government demonstrations staged by the Azimio Coalition.

In its petition, the lobby group wants the two held accountable for the brutality and wants them compelled to produce documentation detailing all investigations and inquiries relating to the brutality.

The Prof. Ogola-led lobby also wants the government to publish all statistics on victims who lost their lives during the demonstrations.

“We want the court to make a ruling that will send a message to the perpetrators of these police brutalities that never again, will they silence the voice, the freedoms, and rights,” the group said in the statement.

Besides this, the body also wants the court to order the government to compensate all protestors injured in the demonstrations and the families who lost their loved ones in the chaos.

“As the politicians sort themselves out in Bomas, those who paid the ultimate price should also receive restorative justice,” the group stated.

“While the National Dialogue Team continues to churn out its joint agenda, we also hope that the plight of victims is resolved. Let’s put an end to these historical injustices,” the group added.

The lobby group in particular faults the IG Koome for failing to adequately prepare the police to deal with protestors in a humane way.

At the height of the protests, it was reported that police officers indiscriminately shot at Kenyans including those who were not protestors at their homes.

The lobby group also wants the police boss to be held accountable for that.

The group also questioned why the government did not provide emergency services during the demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST