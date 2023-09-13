Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is once again under scrutiny from Members of Parliament.
The National Assembly Committee on Sports and Culture on Tuesday critiqued the Talanta Hela program introduced by Namwamba to nurture the talents of Kenyan artists, creatives, and sportsmen to ensure they realise their potential.
Committee members, led by Chairperson Daniel Wanyama, the MP for Webuye West, took turns questioning the program, stating that the initiative lacks a proper framework to enable it to achieve its intended purpose.
The legislators also expressed their concerns over the lack of policies supporting the rollout of the program.
The MPs put Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum on the spot, pressing him to justify how the Ministry plans to ensure that the plan is successful.
Additionally, they expressed doubts about the program’s long-term viability in the absence of a legally recognized framework.
Responding to the questions, the Principal Secretary emphasised that the ministry is working to develop the relevant policies and fill the gaps in the operational framework.
To support the programme rollout, the government initially announced that it plans to launch an app to help ease access to services.
However, in the past few weeks, the program has been the subject of scrutiny with lawmakers questioning whether the app was operational as earlier disclosed by the CS.
The program which was launched in June has been the subject of controversy after the government revoked the appointment of Talanta Hela committee members over irregular hiring.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Ababu Na Mwamba Mamba wa Wanawake sack him,you can not mix government office with harlots respect government offices,not him alone many officers calling themselves selves untouchabled and “wakubwa” have made public offices as lodgings,instead of work for the government they are busy chasing harlots in government offices corridors and using them as sexual objects and many women in public offices are harlots they need to be sacked chased away like stray dogs nothing good comes from them just farting,pot bellies,eating like gluttons and pooping like idiots it’s so sickening and sad gorillas, baboons,pigs and prostitutes Ababu Na Mwamba must be a good example for many civil servants, parastatals and public institutions this must stop hii umalaya mpaka itaisha in government offices who ever caught abusing government offices must be arrested taken to court and jailed,public office Sio ya mama ya mtu,A king will come under the power of as many people as he reveals a secret to, becoming powerless because of that act we Kenyans want actions at City Hall it has be come a den of wolves and harlots it must be cleaned.