Wednesday, September 13, 2023 – Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba is once again under scrutiny from Members of Parliament.

The National Assembly Committee on Sports and Culture on Tuesday critiqued the Talanta Hela program introduced by Namwamba to nurture the talents of Kenyan artists, creatives, and sportsmen to ensure they realise their potential.

Committee members, led by Chairperson Daniel Wanyama, the MP for Webuye West, took turns questioning the program, stating that the initiative lacks a proper framework to enable it to achieve its intended purpose.

The legislators also expressed their concerns over the lack of policies supporting the rollout of the program.

The MPs put Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum on the spot, pressing him to justify how the Ministry plans to ensure that the plan is successful.

Additionally, they expressed doubts about the program’s long-term viability in the absence of a legally recognized framework.

Responding to the questions, the Principal Secretary emphasised that the ministry is working to develop the relevant policies and fill the gaps in the operational framework.

To support the programme rollout, the government initially announced that it plans to launch an app to help ease access to services.

However, in the past few weeks, the program has been the subject of scrutiny with lawmakers questioning whether the app was operational as earlier disclosed by the CS.

The program which was launched in June has been the subject of controversy after the government revoked the appointment of Talanta Hela committee members over irregular hiring.

