Thursday, September 14, 2023 – A girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by a rogue male doctor at a hospital in Kitengela.

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora, the girl was taken to the hospital after she fell while playing.

Her mother left her with the doctor and went to deal with NHIF and insurance issues.

It is alleged that the doctor took advantage of her when he was examining her.

She informed her mother that the doctor had inserted his hands in her private parts as they were going home.

The girl’s mother reported the matter at Kitengela police station but the station’s OCS is reportedly doing a cover-up.

He was spotted having lunch with the doctor who hails from an influential family and a few days later, the OB disappeared.

