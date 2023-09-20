Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved a new milestone as Al-Nassr triumphed in their AFC Champions League clash on Tuesday night.

The Portuguese superstar played 90 minutes before getting subbed off in added time, during his team’s 2-0 win over Persepolis.

Despite not getting a goal in the match, the 38-year-old broke an impressive record, once again.

By helping his team secure victory with the Saudi giants, Ronaldo recorded his 1000-game unbeaten (wins and draws) throughout his club and international career.

During those matches, Ronaldo’s team have won 776 and drawn 224 – an impressive stat to say the least.