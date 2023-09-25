Monday, September 25, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at claims that his career is ‘done’ as he denies rumours he is about to call time on his career after he produced another goalscoring performance in Saudi Arabia.

This is coming after the 38-year-old scored two goals in Al-Nassr’s 4-3 victory over Al-Ahli on Friday evening September 22.

Ronaldo, who joined in celebrating Saudi Arabian culture recently, stated that he won’t stop playing until his body tells him he needs to.

‘They say Ronaldo is done… but it’s not true,’ said Ronaldo.

‘I will continue to play until my legs say: Cristiano, I’m done’. I still have a lot. I still love football and scoring goals.

‘I still love winning. They say I’m done but I’m still proving that it’s not true.’

Ronaldo recently set the record for 1,000 career games unbeaten as Al-Nassr secured victory in their recent AFC Champions League clash against Persepolis.

He has also continued to star for the Portugal national team and is targeting a place in their squad at next year’s European Championship.