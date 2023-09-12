Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly dropped to his lowest rating in 16 years ahead of EA Sports FC 24’s official release later this month, a leak has suggested.

The latest edition of the popular franchise will be released on September 29 on consoles and PCs.

According to Mail Online, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and Alexia Putellas were all been awarded a rating of 91, pushing Messi out of first place.

The Argentine star, now with Inter Miami in the United States after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, is one of eight players handed a 90 overall rating.

Joining him on the same number are Sam Kerr, Robert Lewandowski, Harry Kane, Karim Benzema, Aitana Bonmati, Thibaut Courtois, and Caroline Graham Hansen.

It has been over a decade since Messi was rated 90 or below, a run stretching back to FIFA 11, but regardless, he remains one of the best cards to pull in the game.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been hit with his lowest rating in 16 years. The Al-Nassr frontman, despite his success in Saudi Arabia, will start off with an 86 overall.

Also featuring in the top 20 for EA FC 24 are Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Neymar, Casemiro, Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Dias, Alex Morgan, Alisson, and Ada Hegerberg.

EA, however, are yet to officially announce the final ratings and stat distributions.