Thursday, September 28, 2023 – President William Ruto has been forced to go back to the drawing board as far as education reforms are concerned.

This is after MPs stopped the implementation of the recommendations of the presidential working party on education reforms.

The National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said that it was unlawful for recommendations to be implemented before passing through Parliament.

He added that the work of the MPs is to legislate, meaning the recommendations should be debated in Parliament before they can be passed for implementation.

“I repeat nobody; no minister of government can purport to make law or do things that appear to be in the (sic) that they have made law because they have no capacity to make any law,” he said.

The matter was brought before Parliament by Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba, who revealed that the recommendations had caused a rift among stakeholders in the education sector including the Ministry of Education, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and unions.

Milemba, who is the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) chairman, added that such recommendations should be suspended until they pass through Parliament.

Milemba’s statement was supported by other MPs who confirmed that the recommendations should be presented in parliament as a bill.

While giving his views on the matter, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah said that he would consult with the Education Ministry and report back to Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.