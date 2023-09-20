Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – There is a big crisis in the country after revenue collection dropped significantly despite increased taxes.

21 counties recorded a drop in Own Source Revenue (OSR) in the 2022/23 financial year compared to the preceding year, data published by the Treasury shows.

According to the Budget Review and Outlook Paper released by the Treasury, Mt. Kenya counties experienced the most significant decline in revenue collection.

Within this region, 6 out of the 10 counties registered negative growth, with no county managed to achieve double-digit growth.

Laikipia stood out as the worst-performing county, recording a staggering -43.6 percent growth, while Nyeri recorded -35.6 percent being the second worst-performing county in Mt Kenya.

Laikipia’s growth of -43.6 per cent, was overshadowed by Homa Bay, the top-performing county, which saw a 235 per cent increase in its Own Source Revenue (OSR).

Among the Mount Kenya counties, several experienced negative growth, including Nakuru (-5.6 percent), Tharaka Nithi (-29.9 percent), Embu (-2.9 percent), and Kiambu (-23 percent)

On the brighter side, other counties in the Mount Kenya region performed as follows: Meru (8.7 percent), Murang’a (2.7 percent), Nyandarua (6.9 percent) and Kirinyaga (9.5 percent).

Notably, Homa Bay, under the leadership of Gladys Wanga, achieved progress by collecting Ksh491 billion in OSR, a substantial increase compared to the Ksh146 billion collected by her predecessor, Cyprian Awiti.

Other top-performing counties in terms of Own Source Revenue (OSR) included Narok, Samburu, and Kajiado.

Narok recorded an improvement, with OSR ticking up from Ksh1.3 trillion in the 2021/22 financial year to Ksh3 trillion in the 2022/23 financial year, representing a 129 percent increase.

Kajiado County saw revenue rise from Ksh527 billion to Ksh875 billion while in Samburu there was an 88.7 percent increase from Ksh120 billion to Ksh226 billion.

Some of the worst-performing counties included; Laikipia (-43.6 percent), Marsabit (-41.2 percent) and Busia (-31.1 percent).

