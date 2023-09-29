Friday, September 29, 2023 – Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo died a painful death at the hands of Ann Adhiambo, a young girl from the sprawling Kibera slums.

Crime scene photos obtained by one of the local TV stations showed blood spilled all over his bedroom.

The bedroom looked like a slaughterhouse.

According to NTV investigative reporter Brian Obura, most of the fighting happened on the floor of the bedroom.

Maigo, who was reportedly drunk on the fateful night, was overpowered by his killer and stabbed 25 times.

The suspect’s mother spoke to NTV and described her daughter as a serial petty thief.

She further trashed reports that Ann is underage.

According to Ann’s mother, she is 21 years old.

Watch the video courtesy of NTV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.