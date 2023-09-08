Friday, September 8, 2023 – Country music star, Zach Bryan has been arrested in Oklahoma.

Online jail records showed he was arrested on Thursday, September 7, in Vinita and booked on an obstruction of investigation charge. Zach’s mugshot was taken at Craig County Jail.

On the same day he was arrested, Zach’s Instagram account posted a photo of farmland from a car window, with the caption … “On the road again, gonna go see the birds win.”

The country singer is an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and the NFL team will be playing its season-opening game this Sunday against the New England Patriots in Massachusetts. It is speculated that Zach was driving to the game when he got arrested.