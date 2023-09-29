Friday, September 29, 2023 – The Los Angeles Police Department visited popstar Britney Spears’ residence to conduct a welfare check after she shared a video of herself dancing with knives on social media.

In the video that raised concern, Britney is seen dancing while holding two large knives.

Although the 41-year-old singer made it clear in the caption that the knives were not real, some of her fans were alarmed by the post and called the police.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department then conducted a welfare check on the singer.

They cleared the incident after knowing that the singer was not in any physical or emotional danger after speaking to two independent sources.

However, in another video, posted by Britney, she appeared to have a cut on her thigh and a bandage wrapped on her arm.

Then, in another video posted on Instagram, Britney Spears can be seen dancing with the large knives again.

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption that she was trying to imitate Shakira.

“I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police. I’m trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira … a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren’t afraid to push boundaries and take risks,” she added.