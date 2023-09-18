Monday, September 18, 2023 – The Congolese Government has denied reports of a coup attempt against long-term President Denis Nguesso.

“URGENT – Fanciful information suggests serious events that are underway at #Brazzaville,” Congo’s Minister of Information Thierry Moungalla tweeted on his X handle.

“The Government denies this fake news. We reassure public opinion about the calm that reigns and invite people to calmly go about their activities.”

The reports emerged on Sunday, September 17, of a Military coup in Congo. Unconfirmed reports also said the military was taking control of key facilities as the president was in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Nguesso, 78, has spent 38 years at the helm of the country in central Africa. He was president from 1979 to 1992, then returned in 1997 after a civil war, and has remained in power ever since.

Coup plotting is becoming common practice in Africa with the most recent one occurring in Gabon and Niger.