Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has approved a rogue international company to hire Kenyans raising serious concerns.

Samasource Chief Executive Officer, Wendy Gonzalez has pledged to employ 600 Kenyans this week, and 1,500 more in a fortnight to work on a new project for the company.

The company is a training and data firm headquartered in California in the United States with branches in several parts of the world, including Nairobi, Kenya, and Kampala, Uganda.

According to Kuria, Sama’s CEO reached out to him, expressing her interest in aiding the government to create 1 million jobs for Kenyans.

BPO jobs are roles in companies that require the firm to outsource services. Kenyans will thus be hired to work on Computer vision, a field of generative artificial intelligence (AI) that enables computers and systems to derive meaningful information from digital images, videos, and other visual inputs — and make recommendations based on that information.

According to Sama, founded by the late activist Leila Janah, applicants can join it to work as data annotation agents, who are key in driving the world’s most ambitious AI projects.

However, Sama is facing legal controversies in Kenya. In May 2023, the Employment and Labour Relations court ordered Sama to continue paying content moderators, pending the determination of a petition some workers filed while opposing their layoffs.

Nonetheless, Sama reportedly distanced the recent Computer Vision AI Jobs announced by CS Kuria from ongoing court cases touching on its operation.



The Kenyan DAILY POST