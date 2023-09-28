Thursday, September 28, 2023 – American television host and comedian, Wayne Brady has opened up his journey to coming out as pansexual in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The 51-year-old comedian, who came out in August, said he felt ‘dishonest’ before he revealed his true sexuality but now feels empowered in his dating life.

The Let’s Make A Deal host also spoke about how he desired to be completely honest regarding his pansexuality in his future dating life.

He said of his dating life before coming out: ‘I think that’s the piece that was missing, that I couldn’t verbalize, ’cause I couldn’t lock on to it.

‘I always felt this much dishonest, and if I was being dishonest, then there’s no way to truly give yourself 100 percent.

‘Now I feel differently about that ’cause I went, “Oh, well now you know. So if you were to be involved with me, you know Wayne in totality.” I’m not hiding anything now, so now I can approach you in a way that I never have,’ he said.

Brady also spoke about the relief he felt after publicly speaking about his sexuality.

He stated: ‘The best part is, now that I’ve said this out loud, I don’t have to worry…I’m not ducking anybody.’

On searching for a long-term romance anytime soon, he said: ‘The best thing that I could do for myself right now and to do for someone else is to not be in a relationship…I want to continue to go to therapy, so that when I am ready to either pursue or be pursued, whomever that may be, my aim is to be my best self.’

Brady concluded by stating that he was still enthusiastic about his career in the entertainment industry.

‘Me coming out and saying that I may identify as pansexual still doesn’t stop me from being the dopest host on TV and doing what I do…if anything, I feel even better,’ he said.

Before coming out, Brady was married twice, and his first marriage to Diana Lasso lasted from 1993 until 1995.

He also tied the knot with Mandie Taketa in 1993, and they welcomed a daughter named Maile, 20, in 2003.