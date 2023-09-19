Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – British comedian and actor, Russell Brand joked about raping a woman, and having sex with audience members, homeless people, and children in a resurfaced interview that has now been deleted from YouTube.

The interview was also removed from Soundcloud by the scandal engulfed star, who vehemently denies claims he abused women.

Brand was speaking to Richard Herring’s Leicester Square Theatre Podcast in 2013 where he claimed he was a ‘mundane bloke.. from a single parent family’ who became a ‘pretty comprehensive show-off’.

But Herring and the audience roared with laughter when the star broke the silence and said: ‘Oh I’ve raped someone once’ and ‘killed her after’.

In the same video, he also joked about the ancient Greeks having sex with children while creating mathematics, saying: ‘They didn’t mind it, did they. They were clever weren’t they’.

He then mimicked having sex and said: ‘I’ve done another triangle. I’m f***ing a little kid. This is great. F**k the kid with the triangle. No that’s too much’. He also joked about adults such as babysitters performing sex acts in front of children, including him.

The video and interview have been deleted from Mr. Herring’s YouTube channel since Channel 4, The Times and Sunday Times revealed bombshell claims from women alleging rape, sexual assaults, abuse, and predatory behaviour including an alleged victim who was a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

Production staff who worked with him Russell Brand have detailed how they were allegedly roped into finding him sex partners from the audiences of his programmes.

In the deleted YouTube interview with fellow comedian Herring, Brand, who also calls himself a ‘sex narcissist’, says: ‘Look at the women in this room. Even a bold estimate would be that I’ve slept with half of them. Currently’.

Later he was asked about using homeless people to promote his Messiah tour and whether as a millionaire comedian, it was ‘exploitative’.

Brand then said ‘You should have seen what happened after the video’ and mimed having sex with them and stubbing out a cigarette on them.

‘Who’s going to care? Who are you going to tell? If society cared you wouldn’t be homeless’, he said.

Brand’s father has defended his son against claims he abused women for years, calling them ‘unproven’ and declaring: ‘Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world?’.

He hit out at ‘unproven’ allegations about his son and suggested that dark forces including the BBC are pursuing a ‘vendetta’ against him, as more women came forward to accuse him of abuse.

He said: ‘Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world? Immigrants? Cost of living? 10s of thousands killed in Ukraine? Who is prioritising at BBC News? Who is really driving this vendetta?’.

He added: ‘With many struggling to pay bills. The unproven accusations of 15 years ago take lead on BBC News?’.

In another Facebook post, he said later: ‘The Russell Brand Vendetta. Like a man who owns an orchard being accused of Stealing an Apple?’