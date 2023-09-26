Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – The president of Colombian second division club Tigres FC, Edgar Paez, was shot dead following his team’s home defeat on Saturday, September 23, the club announced in a statement.

According to a report by Reuters, local Paez was driving home with his daughter after the 3-2 home loss to Atletico FC.

The 63-year-old was then killed by two men on a motorbike close to the stadium.

His daughter escaped unharmed and police authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the murder.

“The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event,” the club said in a statement.

“His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Fernando Jaramillo, President of the Major Division of Colombian Professional Football (DIMAYOR) which runs the professional leagues, mourned the death of Paez.

“He was always distinguished by his respect for his friends, by his strong but respectful positions and by the love he professed for the sport that we are all passionate about football,” Jaramillo said.

There will be a minute’s silence for Paez in the next two rounds of matches, the football association announced.

This is not the first time, people have died in the country as a result of football-related violence.

On 2 July 1994, former Colombia defender Andres Escobar was shot dead in the aftermath of the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

It is believed that Escobar was killed as retaliation for having scored an own goal which contributed to the team’s elimination from the tournament.

Also on 8 January 2006, Elson Becerra, who helped Colombia win the 2001 Copa America, was shot in a nightclub in his birth town Cartagena.