Thursday, September 28, 2023 – City lawyer and businessman, Raymond Nduga, risks being arrested for subjecting his girlfriend Dorris Tando to physical abuse.

A video of Nduga viciously assaulting Dorris along Ngong Road is currently trending, even as netizens urge law enforcers to arrest him.

Neighbours now reveal that he has been frequently beating her up.

A neighbour shared a video of Dorris lying on the floor unconscious in the middle of the night after she was assaulted by Raymond.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.