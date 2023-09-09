Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky has said the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner mercenary leader whose plane crashed weeks after he led a mutiny against Moscow’s military leadership, shows what happens when people make deals with Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

Speaking on Friday, September 8, to CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Zelensky rejected suggestions it was time to negotiate peace with the Kremlin.

“Look at Prighozin” “When you want to have a compromise or a dialogue with somebody, you cannot do it with a liar,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Wagner leader’s dramatic death – a plane crash, came after a short-lived rebellion that threatened the authority of the Russian president.

Zelensky says that it is a warning to whoever attempts to negotiate with Putin.

Backing his position, Zelensky cited other countries that have been attacked by Russian soldiers and continue to be partially occupied by them.

“Did you see any compromise from Putin on other issues? With Georgia? With Moldova?” Zelensky asked rhetorically.

Ukraine has made incremental gains in the south amid fierce fighting with Russian troops.

Social media videos on Friday showed abandoned trenches and wrecked military hardware in the area between Robotyne, Verbove, and Novoprokopivka, a set of villages that hold the key for Ukrainians to getting closer to Tokmak, an important area for Russian defenses.