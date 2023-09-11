Monday, September 11, 2023 – Hollywood star actor, Chris Evans is a married man, after tying the knot with girlfriend Alba Baptista over the weekend according to reports.

The Captain America actor, 42, was linked to the Portuguese actress for several months after they were spotted holding hands in November 2022.

Reports emerged later that the pair have been quietly dating for over a year, with sources declaring Chris had ‘never been happier.’

A report by Page Six said the couple wed on Saturday, September 9 in an intimate at-home wedding ceremony that took place in Massachusetts, Boston.

The report said that the guests’ signed NDAs (non disclosure agreements) and ‘phones were forfeited.’

Chris and Alba reportedly invited their closest family and friends and even Chris’ Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner joined in the celebrations.