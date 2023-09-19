Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Chioma Nnadi, a 44-year-old journalist of African and Swiss-German descent has been named as the new head of editorial content at British Vogue.

She will be taking over from Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief who enjoyed a six-year tenure as both the prestigious fashion magazine’s first male and first black editor. Enninful announced his resignation in June.

Nnadi who is currently the editor of the New York-based Vogue, will be known as head of editorial content, rather than editor-in-chief. She has spent 13 years as a writer and news director for the magazine.

Nnadi’s appointment also makes her the first black female head of the industry-leading fashion magazine.

