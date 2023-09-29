Friday, September 29, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice Chair Juliana Cherera and Commissioner Irene Masit have told the National Dialogue Committee that they left the country for security reasons.

Cherera indicated that she was threatened and was worried for the safety of her children.

She added that she was still scared of revealing some of the intrigues behind the 2022 polls adding that it was still not the space for her and her colleagues to speak.

“My last born is 7 years old. It was bad even in school. Our social life really changed. It was bad for my children and my family. There are certain things we cannot say on camera because it is not a safe space,” Cherera stated.

“We have been threatened just because of what we saw and what we know.”

On her part, Masit indicated that she had concerns over her safety given that her community accused her of betraying President William Ruto as they both come from Rift Valley.

“I am outside the country for security reasons. I come from Rift Valley and they say that I betrayed the President. I have never gone to my home,” Masit stated.

Masit revealed that she was threatened twice and at some point left the country in the night.

However, the former Commissioner was taken to task to explain why she did not report the matter to the police by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

“The second threat was at night. I took a motorbike to the airport and I was the last one to the manifest. I did not report to the police because I was leaving the country,” Masit explained.

