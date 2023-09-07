Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has also named two politicians who should be expelled from Azimio One Kenya Alliance for meeting President William Ruto.

On Wednesday, Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, expelled five lawmakers for reportedly meeting with Ruto.

The five lawmakers are Hon. Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Sen. Tom Ojienda (Kisumu), Hon. Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Hon. Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalango (Lang’ata) and Hon. Caroli Omondi (Suba South).

Reacting to their expulsion, Cherargei also said Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka should also be expelled for meeting Ruto several times.

The UDA senator accused Raila Odinga of playing politics of double standards, saying he should also expel himself from the party since he has also met Ruto.

“DOUBLE STANDARDS BY Azimio-OKA/Tinga is unprecedented & hypocritical because Kalonzo was in the state house yesterday where before him my law lecturer Sen. Prof. Ojienda, Jalango & others visited state House they have been expelled; will Kalonzo also be expelled from Azimio-OKA / wiper party for going to state House yesterday?

“Tinga has met H.E. Ruto several times will he also be expelled from ODM/Azimio-OKA?

“This political conmaship, intimidation, and blackmail must come to an end !.,” Cherargei wrote on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST