Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Renowned Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has given his two cents regarding the raging debate on the extension of presidential term limits.

In a statement on X, Ngunyi expressed support for the extension of the presidential term limit to seven years.

He concurred with Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei that having a term of two years is too short for one to achieve campaign promises.

He argued that if former President Mwai Kibaki and his successor Uhuru Kenyatta had 14 years in office, there would have been massive changes witnessed.

“Senator Cherargei is not without a point. Imagine if Uhuru or Kibaki were in office for 14 years each. And if Ruto is in office for 14 years till 2036?” Ngunyi posed.

“Change is the only constant thing in the world. Everything else changes. Ten years is too short to bring about change. Or is It?”

Cherargei in his presentation to the National Dialogue Committee proposed that the presidential term limit should be extended to two seven-year terms.

“The extension of the Presidential term of seven years each term for two terms from the current five years to allow stability and pragmatic development in the country,” he said.

He said the move would enable the President to have a good opportunity to form and establish a formidable team to deliver his manifesto.

