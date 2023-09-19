Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, is one of the few Kenyans praising President William Ruto who has had a dismal performance in his first year as the country’s head of state.

Since his election on August 15, 2022, Ruto has nothing to write home about with the country’s economy performing worse than during the tenure of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, on Sunday, Cherargei who spoke at a church ceremony in Kapsabet town rated Ruto’s performance at 101%.

According to the outspoken senator, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party under Raila Odinga failed to offer oversight roles.

“Ruto has scored over 101% in his first year in office against what Tinga/Azimio-OKA said is 30% in fact Tinga/Azimio-OKA have scored F (failure) in their opposition role,” Cherargei said.

Cherargei defended the government against criticism over the rising cost of living, arguing the recent increment in fuel prices was a global issue.

“Then should understand that the fuel crisis is a global issue and ask OPEC countries to stop cutting supply,” Cherargei said

The Kenyan DAILY POST