Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, is one of the few Kenyans praising President William Ruto who has had a dismal performance in his first year as the country’s head of state.
Since his election on August 15, 2022, Ruto has nothing to write home about with the country’s economy performing worse than during the tenure of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.
However, on Sunday, Cherargei who spoke at a church ceremony in Kapsabet town rated Ruto’s performance at 101%.
According to the outspoken senator, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party under Raila Odinga failed to offer oversight roles.
“Ruto has scored over 101% in his first year in office against what Tinga/Azimio-OKA said is 30% in fact Tinga/Azimio-OKA have scored F (failure) in their opposition role,” Cherargei said.
Cherargei defended the government against criticism over the rising cost of living, arguing the recent increment in fuel prices was a global issue.
“Then should understand that the fuel crisis is a global issue and ask OPEC countries to stop cutting supply,” Cherargei said
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei get the record straight Zakayo William Samoi Ruto has done nothing 0.01% stop forcing Kenyans to accept lies your mentally sick retarded Pathological liar truly birds of the same feathers flock together stop your madness “nitakupuga Na maneno mpaka ushangai” Kenyans are not blind they see respect Kenyans who pay taxes and idiots miss use them,”wakenya hawarambi matako ya zakayo Ruto” the way all parliament cabinet ministers are doing “peleka ujinga Nandi”. Fuel prices and crisis are not global issue the issues is within and inside Zakayo William samoi Ruto cabinate, Kenya Kwanza regime and to make matters worse Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) stop taking Kenyans for a ride it’s shocking Zakayo Ruto has spread the disease of lying to Kenyans to it’s own government blind like bats they can’t even see “nikurogwa Hawa wajinga wame rogwa ama nini wezi hatari nyinyi”. Every where Zakayo Ruto goes is rejected everything he touches is dead Ruto is cursed from the beginning they stole elections this show how you never won August 15,2022 election takataka nyinyi mavi ya Kuku.