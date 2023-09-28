Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Cher, 77, has been accused of hiring four men to abduct her own adult son, Elijah Blue Allman, from a New York hotel room in an effort to stop him from reconciling with his then-estranged wife

Cher’s daughter-in-law, Marie Angela King, 36, made the allegations in divorce papers she filed back in December last year.

In the newly revealed filings, British singer King claims that she and Allman, 47, were staying together in a New York City hotel in November 2022 after Cher had requested she leave their family home.

“After spending these 12 days together in NY… four people came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room,” King wrote in a declaration signed 4 December 2022, adding that she was “told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by [Allman’s] mother.”

“I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts,” King said. “I am very concerned and worried about him.

“Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

King’s declaration ends with the plea: “I understand his family’s efforts to make sure he is well, and I want what is best for my husband.”

Cher has two sons, Chaz Bono, 54, whom she shared with her late ex-husband Sonny Bono and Allman, whom she shares with ex-husband Gregg Allman.

Allman married King in 2013. The couple broke up in 2020 and Allman filed for divorce the following year. In the past, Allman has dated Bijou Phillips, Heather Graham, Kate Hudson and Paris Hilton.