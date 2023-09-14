Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Chelsea legend, John Terry has defended his move to charge fans up to £500 to dine with him and £100 for autographs.

The former England defender received criticism for asking supporters to pay extra fees on top of £25 for tickets to events on his one-man tour.

Appearing in Basingstoke, Birmingham, Bournemouth, and London on his English escapade, Terry has said every penny raised will go to the John Terry 26 Foundation, which helps different charities.

As part of the £5,000 ‘sponsorship package’, individuals can make a £500 contribution to have a seat at the table, where 10 people will break bread with the 42-year-old.

He explained that he did not shout about the money going to charity because he did not want to publicise that.

‘Hi guys, just wanted to touch on the stories the press are writing about me charging fans £100 for signatures and photos and drinks or whatever that may be,’ he said in a video on Instagram.

‘The big thing – and this is very important – the big thing that they forgot to mention is that all proceeds from these events that I’ve been doing – and the only reason that I signed up – is to raise money for my foundation, for the John Terry 26 Foundation

‘I set my foundation up about seven or eight months ago because I wanted to do something personal and on my own where I’m going to be eventually hosting a gala dinner, golf events throughout the year, any opportunities to raise money for my foundation.’