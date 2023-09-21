Thursday, September 21, 2023 – Guinness World Recod holder, Hilda Baci, on Wednesday, September 20, turned 28 years old and was gifted a Range Rover.

A video of her receiving the automobile was shared online on Wednesday, September 20.

Hilda made headlines in June this year when she broke the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking with 93 hours 11 minutes, setting a new record after surpassing Indian chef, Lata Tondon’s 87 hours, 45 minutes cooking marathon.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>