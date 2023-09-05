Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – The World’s most body-confident countries have been revealed, and Malta is the country with the highest levels of body confidence in the world.

In a global survey, researchers from Anglia Ruskin University quizzed more than 56,000 people from 65 nations about their body image. Malta, Taiwan, Bangladesh, and Kazakhstan topped the list as the most body-confident countries.

At the other end of the table, Australia, India, and the UK were revealed as the countries with the lowest levels of people who are confident about their figures.

Professor Viren Swami, lead author of the study, said: ‘This is one of the largest studies on body image ever carried out, brought about by a collaborative research effort involving over 250 scientists across the world.

‘Our finding that greater body appreciation is associated with better psychological well-being highlights the importance of developing ways to promote more positive body image globally.’

See the list of the most body-confident countries and least body-confident countries below.

10 most body-confident countries

Malta

Taiwan

Bangladesh

Kazakhstan

South Korea

Philippines

Egypt

Iraq

Poland

South Africa

10 least body-confident countries

Australia

India

UK

Ireland

Ukraine

Germany

USA

China

France

Brazil