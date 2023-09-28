Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati and ex commissioners, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu have said they will not appear before the National Dialogue Committee (NDC).

NDC is an initiative of President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga and is aimed at discussing issues that led to 2022 post-election violence in Kenya.

Chebukati and his team were set to appear before the committee on Thursday but they declined.

In a statement, Chebukati said that participating in the dialogue talks would be a “reward for impunity”.

The former IEBC boss said their presence would be a betrayal to IEBC staff who were tortured and murdered over the 2022 polls.

Instead, Chebukati said, a Commission of Inquiry should be formed.

“Prof @abdiguliye @moluboya & I won’t be appearing before the National Dialogue Committee to discuss issues that have been resolved.

“To participate would be to betray IEBC staff who were tortured & murdered & a reward for impunity. Instead, a Commission of Inquiry should be formed,” Chebukati said on his official X page.

