Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – The incoming officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) may be working from home if a proposal by Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot sees the light of day.

Aukot wants IEBC commissioners to work on a part-time basis to curb the irregularities at the commission like the one witnessed in the last General Election where former IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati controversially declared William Ruto as the duly elected president to the chagrin of Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview, Aukot noted that adopting this work model will guarantee the country free and fair elections as commissioners would work independently without fear of reproach or coercion.

He opined that Kenyans, specifically the political class, have politicized the IEBC, thus affecting the independence of the commissioners.

The Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC) already adopted a part-time work model, and Aukot sees no reason to impede IEBC from following suit.

“Going forward, we should make IEBC part-time. We should borrow from what has already happened at the Ethics and Anticorruption Commission, where the Commissioners are working part-time,” Aukot opined.

According to Aukot, IEBC commissioners working on a part-time basis is akin to his previous role as chairperson of a University Council, where he served remotely and travelled only when needed.

“I have run a whole university as a chairman of the council while working out of the country. I would fly in, chair a meeting, and take off,” he explained.

From his perspective, the controversy surrounding IEBC commissioners arises from politicians seeking favours and coercing them to conform to their demands.

“Politicians want favours from individual commissioners,” he claimed.

“The whole debate around IEBC is because the politicians want to cherry-pick who is their preferred candidates.”

Reconstitution of the IEBC is among the key contentious issues being discussed within the bipartisan team comprising members of the opposition and pro-government allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.