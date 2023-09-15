Friday, September 15, 2023 – There was a storm in Parliament yesterday after ODM Leader Raila Odinga was implicated in Mumias Sugar’s woes.

While debating action plans to revive the ailing sugar miller and other state-owned sugar companies, Leader of the Majority Kimani Ichung’wah accused Raila Odinga of failing to settle a Ksh300 million debt to Mumias Sugar Company.

During his presentation, Ichung’wah argued that the ODM leader should be compelled to settle his debt as part of the cleanup of the ailing sector.

“I know (the ODM party leader) also owes Mumias Sugar company above Ksh300 million shillings,” the Kikuyu MP said.

“I want to ask the Hon Nabulindo (Peter, Matungu MP) to ask the party leader of ODM to pay up the money he owes to Mumias Sugar so that the company benefits also benefit from commercialization.”

The claim unsettled Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, who then challenged Ichung’wah to table evidence supporting his claims.

“It is not right for Honourable Ichung’wah to claim that the leader of ODM, and there is only one leader of ODM, owes Mumias Sugar Ksh300 million. Why would that be an allegation to happen on the floor of this house?

“Can he table evidence or withdraw and apologize,” rebutted Wandayi.

The Kikuyu MP, however, later defended his claim arguing that his claim was a matter of public concern.

“It is only right that if you are writing off debt owed to the public, even individuals and private companies that owe the sugar companies should and must pay up. On the question of the leader of ODM, it is in public domain including documents tabled in this house,” he insisted.

This comes even as President William Ruto has authorized the State to write off Ksh117 billion owed by five government-owned companies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST