Friday, September 1, 2023 – The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures have been released today with Premier League club Manchester United drawn in Group A alongside Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.
Premier League club, Arsenal will take on Sevilla, PSV, and Lens in Group B.
The draw for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League took place in Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, France.
See the full draw below
Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray.
Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens.
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin.
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad.
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic.
Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle.
Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys.
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp.
