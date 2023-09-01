Friday, September 1, 2023 – The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures have been released today with Premier League club Manchester United drawn in Group A alongside Bayern Munich, Copenhagen, and Galatasaray.

Premier League club, Arsenal will take on Sevilla, PSV, and Lens in Group B.

The draw for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League took place in Grimaldi Forum in Monaco, France.

See the full draw below

Group A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen, Galatasaray.

Group B: Sevilla, Arsenal, PSV, Lens.

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin.

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Red Bull Salzburg, Real Sociedad.

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, Celtic.

Group F: Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle.

Group G: Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys.

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleAll eyes on General FRANCIS OGOLA as MUSEVENI retires senior military officers just like KAGAME and BIYA after ALI BONGO was overthrown.
Next articleManchester City striker, ERLING HAALAND, beats MESSI and DE BRUYNE to win UEFA Men’s Player of the Year

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply