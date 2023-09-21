Thursday, September 21, 2023 – Motorbike-riding thugs believed to be behind a spate of robberies in Thika were captured on CCTV robbing a couple outside their residence.

The victims boarded a Tuktuk to ferry them home, not knowing that the ruthless thugs were trailing them.

Upon arrival at their residence, the thugs accosted them while armed with daggers and other crude weapons.

They robbed them of their belongings and then escaped on a motorbike.

The video comes at a time when insecurity has increased in different parts of the country.

Watch footage of the robbery incident.

