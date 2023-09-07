Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Cash Money Records artist, B.G. has been released from prison after 11 years.

B.G. was sentenced to 14 years in prison for firearm possession and obstruction of justice back in 2012, and while he’s spent many birthdays behind bars including his 42nd this past Sunday, he vowed that will be his last in prison.

The 42-year-old rapper (real name Christopher Dorsey) was successfully transferred to community confinement, essentially a halfway house, and is projected to be fully released from custody on July 11, 2024.

The veteran rapper was captured on Birdman’s IG live as he embraced him and other friends outside the federal prison in Herlong, California, where he’d been for the past 11 years. B.G. is a member of the original Hot Boys rap crew. He released several projects with Cash Money, most notably 1999’s “Chopper City In The Ghetto” which coined the timeless jewelry term “Bling Bling” on the lead single.