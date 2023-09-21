Thursday, September 21, 2023 – Cardi b and Offset have taken to Instagram to gush about each other on their 6th wedding anniversary.

The couple who married quietly on September 20, 2017, took to Instagram late Wednesday night to express their love for each other.

Offset shared photos of Cardi posing with the elaborate floral arrangement he decorated their house with and wrote of how much she means to him.

He said: “Happy anniversary my beautiful Gorgeous Pretty Wife. Since I met you I grown to become a better man no matter what you have my back and I can trust you with my life blessed to have a loyal strong woman on my side…you blessed me with beautiful kids you are my safe place in this crazy world you believe in me more than I do sometimes… I couldn’t imagine a life without you….. we gone continue life together I LOVE YOU.”

“Ride for you and you know that,” Cardi replied to Offset’s post.

Cardi also took to her page to share a video of the flower display and she expressed her affection for him, writing: “Thank you sooo much baby. Thank you for the flowers, the empowerment, the protection and for being a great father to our children… I love so many things about you.I love the fact that I’m with a grown ass man that’s going to provide , protect and help both of us GROW and can handle my mouth ,my attitude,my confidence my weakness and all this ASS!! MY FAVORITE FAVORITE FAVORITE thing about you is that you study me and always pay attention to what I’m into From my favorite colors, my favorite brands to MY FAVORITE foods… I love that you into details like me because it’s always the lil things that make me smile or even drive me off the wall. Happy anniversary to US.”

The couple share two children together, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 5, and son Wave Set Cephus, 2.