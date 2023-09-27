Wednesday, 27 September 2023 – A young man was filmed pulling dangerous stunts with his Volkswagen Golf, only to crash it a few moments later.
In the video, members of the public are seen enjoying his stunts while cheering him.
He performed a few stunts before things went south.
He lost control of the vehicle and landed in a ditch, leaving those who were cheering him in stitches.
Interestingly, his car had a learner’s sticker, indicating that he was not an experienced driver.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>