Wednesday, 27 September 2023 – A young man was filmed pulling dangerous stunts with his Volkswagen Golf, only to crash it a few moments later.

In the video, members of the public are seen enjoying his stunts while cheering him.

He performed a few stunts before things went south.

He lost control of the vehicle and landed in a ditch, leaving those who were cheering him in stitches.

Interestingly, his car had a learner’s sticker, indicating that he was not an experienced driver.

