Friday, September 29, 2023 – Justin Trudeau has denied claims he traveled to India on a plane ‘full of cocaine’ and that he didn’t leave his hotel room for two days.

The Canadian PM’s Office has dismissed comments from former Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra over accusations he made on Monday on Indian television.

Vohra, a former Indian ambassador to Sudan, told Zee News: ‘When Justin Trudeau came to India for the G20 this month, his plane was full of cocaine. He did not come out of his room for two days.’

In a statement to the Toronto Sun, Trudeau’s office said: ‘This (is) absolutely false and a troubling example of how disinformation can make its way into media reporting.’

It comes after Trudeau had to publicly apologize after the Canadian Parliament recognized a man who fought alongside the Nazis in World War II.

According to the Toronto Sun, Vohra also said: ‘My wife saw him at the Delhi airport and said that Trudeau looked depressed and stressed.

‘We don’t know the reason. I don’t know the reality, but social media and some ‘credible rumours’ suggest that his plane was full of cocaine.

‘He has become lonely. He is now trying to show that he is a Canadian Rambo and nothing can go wrong in his presence. India has done the right thing by suspending visa services in Canada.’

The remarks had been made by the former diplomat after Trudeau alleged that Indian officials had a Sikh activist in British Columbia assassinated.

Trudeau’s accusations over the June 18 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh separatist, have sparked a widening rift between Canada and India and tit-for-tat of diplomatic expulsions.

The PM’s allegations of Indian government involvement in the gun murder, first made public on Monday, were based in part on intercepted communications between Indian officials and the country’s diplomats in Canada, an official told the Associated Press.

Some of the intelligence was provided by a member of the ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the US, Britain, Australia and New Zealand, in addition to Canada, the person said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not say which ally provided intelligence, or give details of what was contained in the communications or how they were obtained.

The revelation came as India stopped issuing visas to Canadian citizens and told Canada to reduce its diplomatic staff as the rift widened between the two countries.